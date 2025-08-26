Decided! Rodrygo makes final decision about his career

It looks like the saga surrounding Rodrygo's potential departure has reached its conclusion.

Details: According to Diario AS, the 24-year-old Real Madrid and Brazil national team winger Rodrygo has made a definitive decision regarding his future.

It is reported that after much deliberation, weighing all the pros and cons, the Brazilian has decided to stay with the team and fight for his place in the starting eleven.

Previously, media outlets were rife with rumors that Rodrygo would leave Los Blancos this summer. Clubs such as Tottenham, Bayern, Liverpool, and Manchester United all expressed interest in the player, but Rodrygo himself opted to remain with the Spanish giants, informing head coach Xabi Alonso of his decision—a development the manager is undoubtedly thrilled about, given the player's caliber.

Last season, Rodrygo made 54 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists. His current contract runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €90 million.

