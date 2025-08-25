Real Madrid says goodbye to their player — Dani Ceballos set to join French side Marseille

The transfer could be finalized as early as this week.

Details: According to renowned journalist and insider Matteo Moretto, 29-year-old Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos of Real Madrid is on the verge of moving to French club Olympique Marseille.

The source reports that official negotiations are already underway, with the current discussion focused on a fee between 10 and 15 million euros. This deal is expected to satisfy Real Madrid more due to the relief of their wage bill rather than any significant profit from the transfer itself.

Dani Ceballos is a product of Real Betis but joined Los Blancos back in 2017 for 17 million euros. Since then, he has made 194 appearances for the Galacticos, scoring 7 goals and providing 16 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2027, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at 10 million euros.

Reminder: Good friends. Vinicius congratulated his Real Madrid teammate Dani Ceballos on his birthday