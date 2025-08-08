RU RU ES ES FR FR
Good friends. Vinícius congratulates Real Madrid teammate Dani Ceballos on his birthday

Good friends. Vinícius congratulates Real Madrid teammate Dani Ceballos on his birthday

Maintains strong bonds with his teammates
Today, 05:17
Ileana Sanchez
Vinicius and Dani Ceballos at Real Madrid Photo: https://www.instagram.com/real.madrid.360 / Author unknown

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior never forgets his teammates, always making sure to celebrate their birthdays. This time, the Brazilian took to Instagram to send his best wishes to Dani Ceballos.

Vini posted a photo with the Spanish midfielder, captioning it: “Happy birthday, my brooo!!! Big congratulations.” It's worth noting that yesterday, August 7, Ceballos turned 29.

As a reminder, Ceballos joined the Madrid side in 2017, moving to the Spanish capital from Betis in a €16.5 million transfer. From 2019 to 2021, Dani spent time on loan at Arsenal before returning to Madrid.

During his time at Real Madrid, Ceballos has made 192 appearances across all competitions, scoring 7 goals and providing 16 assists. With Los Blancos, the midfielder has won the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup three times each, as well as claiming two La Liga titles and several other trophies.

