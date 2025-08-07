RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Getting ready for the season. Mbappé shares new training photo with Real Madrid

Getting ready for the season. Mbappé shares new training photo with Real Madrid

The Frenchman is getting in shape ahead of the new season
Football news Today, 08:26
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Kylian Mbappe and Andriy Lunin at Real Madrid's club base Photo: https://x.com/theMadridZone / Author unknown

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé continues his preparations for the upcoming season, which is set to kick off in just a few days. The star striker shared another training photo from the club on his Instagram page.

Mbappé reposted a story from Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin on Instagram. The photo captures the moment the Frenchman tries to "beat" the Ukrainian shot-stopper, who is guarding the net.

It's worth noting that Andriy Lunin has been a Real Madrid player since 2018, having joined from Zorya Luhansk. Over the course of his contract, the Ukrainian went out on several loan spells, but since 2020 he's been a permanent fixture in the Madrid squad.

At Real Madrid, Andriy serves as the backup goalkeeper, stepping in for first-choice Thibaut Courtois whenever the Belgian is sidelined with injury. During his time with Los Blancos, Lunin has made 62 appearances across all competitions. Notably, he also registered an assist last season.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores