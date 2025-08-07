Getting ready for the season. Mbappé shares new training photo with Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé continues his preparations for the upcoming season, which is set to kick off in just a few days. The star striker shared another training photo from the club on his Instagram page.

Mbappé reposted a story from Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin on Instagram. The photo captures the moment the Frenchman tries to "beat" the Ukrainian shot-stopper, who is guarding the net.

It's worth noting that Andriy Lunin has been a Real Madrid player since 2018, having joined from Zorya Luhansk. Over the course of his contract, the Ukrainian went out on several loan spells, but since 2020 he's been a permanent fixture in the Madrid squad.

Kylian Mbappé x Andriy Lunin 🤍 pic.twitter.com/EZ0x7bZqS8 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) August 21, 2024

At Real Madrid, Andriy serves as the backup goalkeeper, stepping in for first-choice Thibaut Courtois whenever the Belgian is sidelined with injury. During his time with Los Blancos, Lunin has made 62 appearances across all competitions. Notably, he also registered an assist last season.