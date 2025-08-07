Kylian Mbappé congratulates his France teammate Marcus Thuram on his birthday

French national team star Kylian Mbappé sent birthday wishes to his long-time international teammate Marcus Thuram. The forward posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Mbappé shared a photo of himself with Thuram, captioning it: “Happy birthday, my brother. Together we are 🪨🪨 ❤️✨🎂.” He also reposted a short video about Thuram from the official Instagram account of the French national team.

It's worth noting that Marcus Thuram made his debut for France in November 2020. Since then, he has appeared in 30 matches across all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists. He was part of the squad that won the 2021 Nations League.

Thuram also plays for Inter Milan, with whom he won the 2023/24 Serie A title and reached the 2024/25 Champions League final.

As a reminder, Marcus Thuram is the son of legendary French defender Lilian Thuram, who won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship.