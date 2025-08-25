RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions Eintracht Braunschweig vs Stuttgart prediction and probable lineups — August 26, 2025

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Stuttgart prediction and probable lineups — August 26, 2025

Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Eintracht Braunschweig vs VfB Stuttgart prediction x.com/VfB
Eintracht Braunschweig
Eintracht Braunschweig Eintracht Braunschweig Schedule Eintracht Braunschweig Transfers
DFB-Pokal Germany DFB-Pokal Germany Table DFB-Pokal Germany Fixtures DFB-Pokal Germany Predictions
26 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Germany, Braunschweig, Eintracht Stadion
VfB Stuttgart
VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart Schedule VfB Stuttgart News VfB Stuttgart Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Tuesday, August 26, in the first round of the German Cup, Stuttgart will go on the road to face Eintracht Braunschweig. I’m backing a bet on goals in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Every Stuttgart match this season has featured 3 goals.
  • Eintracht Braunschweig has been knocked out in the first round of the German Cup two years in a row.
  • Eintracht Braunschweig’s best German Cup run was reaching the semi-finals in the 1989/90 season.
  • This will be the 44th meeting between these clubs. Stuttgart leads the head-to-head with 20 wins to Braunschweig’s 13.

Match preview

Eintracht Braunschweig are a 2. Bundesliga side. For several seasons, the yellow-blues were battling for survival in Germany’s second tier, but last season was much more successful. The “Lions” finished sixth and even had a shot at breaking into the top three.

This season has started quite well for Eintracht Braunschweig. In the opening three rounds of the 2. Bundesliga, the “Lions” have collected 6 points. In their first two matches, Heiner Backhaus’ team defeated Magdeburg (1-0) and Greuther Fürth (3-2), before falling to Karlsruhe (0-2).

Stuttgart are the reigning German Cup holders. In last season’s final, Sebastian Hoeneß’s side overcame a modest Arminia. However, the “Swabians” struggled to juggle three competitions, falling short of the Champions League knockout stage and finishing only ninth in the Bundesliga.

The new campaign began for Stuttgart with the German Supercup, where they predictably lost 1-2 to Bayern Munich. Stuttgart also failed to impress in the Bundesliga opener, suffering a 1-2 away defeat to Union Berlin.

Probable lineups

  • Eintracht Braunschweig: Hoffmann — Frenkert, Köhler, Breunig — Aydin, Mari, Heusser, Sanchez — Szabo, Yardimci, Conte
  • Stuttgart: Nübel — Assignon, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstädt — Karazor, Stiller — Leweling, Undav, Tomas — Woltemade

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Stuttgart prediction

The visitors are clear favourites, but they are definitely struggling defensively. I’m betting that both teams will find the net in this one.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Poland vs Kenya prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship Today, 09:30 Poland vs Kenya. Prediction and bet for the match on August 25, 2025 Poland Odds: 1.63 Kenya Recommended 1xBet
Sebastián Báez vs Lloyd Harris prediction US Open Today, 11:00 Sebastián Báez vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 25, 2025 Sebastián Báez Odds: 1.77 Lloyd Harris Bet now Melbet
Ghazl Al Mahalla vs Al Ahly SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 11:00 Ghazl El-Mahalla vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly claim victory in this clash? Ghazl Al Mahalla Odds: 1.6 Al Ahly SC Bet now Mostbet
ZED FC vs Wadi Degla FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 11:00 ZED vs Wadi Degla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 25, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.69 Wadi Degla FC Recommended Mostbet
Eyupspor vs Alanyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 12:00 Eyüpspor vs Alanyaspor prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 25, 2025 Eyupspor Odds: 1.5 Alanyaspor Bet now Melbet
Petrojet vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Petrojet vs Arab Contractors prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 August 2025 Petrojet Odds: 1.79 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Bet now Mostbet
Pyramids FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 14:00 Pyramids vs Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025 Pyramids FC Odds: 1.6 Modern Sport FC Recommended 1xBet
Inter vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Inter vs Torino: Will Inter kick off the new season with a victory? Inter Odds: 1.45 Torino Bet now Melbet
Inter vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Inter vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 August 2025 Inter Odds: 2.15 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Newcastle - Liverpool: Can Newcastle snatch points from Liverpool? Newcastle Odds: 1.5 Liverpool Recommended 1xBet
Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League Today, 15:00 Newcastle vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.6 Liverpool Bet now 1xBet
Sevilla vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Sevilla vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 25, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.59 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores