On Tuesday, August 26, in the first round of the German Cup, Stuttgart will go on the road to face Eintracht Braunschweig. I’m backing a bet on goals in this match.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

Every Stuttgart match this season has featured 3 goals.

Eintracht Braunschweig has been knocked out in the first round of the German Cup two years in a row.

Eintracht Braunschweig’s best German Cup run was reaching the semi-finals in the 1989/90 season.

This will be the 44th meeting between these clubs. Stuttgart leads the head-to-head with 20 wins to Braunschweig’s 13.

Match preview

Eintracht Braunschweig are a 2. Bundesliga side. For several seasons, the yellow-blues were battling for survival in Germany’s second tier, but last season was much more successful. The “Lions” finished sixth and even had a shot at breaking into the top three.

This season has started quite well for Eintracht Braunschweig. In the opening three rounds of the 2. Bundesliga, the “Lions” have collected 6 points. In their first two matches, Heiner Backhaus’ team defeated Magdeburg (1-0) and Greuther Fürth (3-2), before falling to Karlsruhe (0-2).

Stuttgart are the reigning German Cup holders. In last season’s final, Sebastian Hoeneß’s side overcame a modest Arminia. However, the “Swabians” struggled to juggle three competitions, falling short of the Champions League knockout stage and finishing only ninth in the Bundesliga.

The new campaign began for Stuttgart with the German Supercup, where they predictably lost 1-2 to Bayern Munich. Stuttgart also failed to impress in the Bundesliga opener, suffering a 1-2 away defeat to Union Berlin.

Probable lineups

Eintracht Braunschweig: Hoffmann — Frenkert, Köhler, Breunig — Aydin, Mari, Heusser, Sanchez — Szabo, Yardimci, Conte

Hoffmann — Frenkert, Köhler, Breunig — Aydin, Mari, Heusser, Sanchez — Szabo, Yardimci, Conte Stuttgart: Nübel — Assignon, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstädt — Karazor, Stiller — Leweling, Undav, Tomas — Woltemade

Eintracht Braunschweig vs Stuttgart prediction

The visitors are clear favourites, but they are definitely struggling defensively. I’m betting that both teams will find the net in this one.