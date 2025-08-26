There is no reason to expect Trent Alexander-Arnold in Real Madrid's starting lineup. What's behind this decision?

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid from Liverpool as a free agent, but it seems he hasn't secured a spot in the starting lineup.

Details: According to The Athletic, with Dani Carvajal now fully recovered from injury, he will be the one starting. Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be included in the squad.

At the start of this season, Real Madrid have claimed two wins from two. First, they edged past Osasuna 1-0, then thrashed Real Oviedo 3-0. In their next fixture, Los Blancos face Mallorca on Saturday, August 30, at 21:30 CET.

Earlier, we reported that 24-year-old Real Madrid and Brazil winger Rodrygo has made a final decision regarding his future.

Reminder: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, it was announced on social network X that 34-year-old Spanish defender Lucas Vázquez will soon become a Bayer Leverkusen player.