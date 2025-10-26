Return of the former captain? Vincent Kompany could replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

The Belgian could return to the Etihad in a new role

The Manchester City board is considering the appointment of Vincent Kompany—the club's former captain and current Bayern Munich head coach—as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola.

Details: According to TEAMtalk, insiders at the Etihad believe that Kompany, who is deeply familiar with the club's philosophy and possesses outstanding leadership qualities, could be the ideal candidate for the manager's position.

