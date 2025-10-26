A true goal machine! Erling Haaland makes Premier League history once again

The Norwegian matches Alan Shearer's record.

Erling is the first footballer in the English Premier League in the 21st century to achieve this feat.

Details: According to the statistical portal Opta, 25-year-old Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has become only the second player in Premier League history to score 15 goals across all competitions twice in a season before the clocks go back in the UK.

See also: Mallorca vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 26, 2025

Haaland first managed this in the 2022/23 season when he netted 22 goals, and now he has repeated the achievement this season.

The last player to reach this milestone was Alan Shearer, who scored 15 goals in both the 1992/93 and 1995/96 seasons.

15 - Erling Haaland is one of two Premier League players to have scored 15 goals in all competitions in a season twice before the clocks go back in the UK (22 in 2022-23, 15 in 2025-26), along with Alan Shearer (15 in 1992-93, 15 in 1995-96). GMT. pic.twitter.com/ULExSEjgXP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 26, 2025

Haaland joined City in 2022 from Borussia Dortmund for €60 million. Since then, the forward has played 157 matches for the Citizens, scoring 139 goals and providing 22 assists.

Reminder: Insane. Haaland scores in 12 consecutive matches