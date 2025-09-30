RU RU ES ES FR FR
Reports: Sundowns blocked player’s move to Kaizer Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns loaned out Neo Maema to Tanzanian giants Simba SC in August.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder was urged to seek a move after just 17 appearances in yellow last season.

Persistent reports linked the 29-year-old with Kaizer Chiefs until his surprising loan move to Simba to play under the South African coach Fadlu Davids.

Maema also joined his Sundowns teammate Rushwin De Rueck, who signed for the East African powerhouse in the same month.

According to the Citizen, Sundowns agreed that Maema needed a move, but not to another rival club in the Betway Premiership.

“Chiefs were definitely interested but Sundowns decided it was best for him to move to a different league rather than sell to their rivals,” a source close to the player revealed.

“The interest was not new, because they also enquired in January, but at that stage Sundowns were not willing to sell as they still wanted him for all the competitions they were playing in," the source added.

