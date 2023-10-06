Replay of the match Tottenham - Liverpool: UEFA gave the green light

The match between Tottenham and Liverpool can really be replayed.

According to the authoritative publication The Independent, the decision on a replay can be made by UEFA. The reason could be a refereeing error.

We are talking about an episode when VAR incorrectly determined that player Diaz was offside at the moment of scoring a goal.

UEFA were ready to consider this issue if Liverpool filed a protest within 12 hours after the end of the match. It is not yet known whether the team filed a protest.

At the same time, the leadership of the English Premier League is confident that there can be no replay. It's all about the tournament regulations. It states that a replay is possible in the event that the fault lies with one of the clubs. Despite this, some lawyers believe Liverpool could set a new precedent.

The scandalous meeting between Tottenham and Liverpool took place on September 30 as part of the 7th round of the English Premier League and ended with the victory of the London team with a score of 2:1.