Jurgen Klopp has called for a rematch of the Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Liverpool's head coach, Jurgen Klopp, has referred to the decision regarding the match between his team and Tottenham as just.

"This audio doesn't change anything at all because I wasn't particularly interested in why it happened. I saw the outcome, I saw the goal we scored. It wasn't counted, so I wasn't expecting any audio or statement, and I wasn't hoping to find out how all of this occurred. I believe the only recourse here should be a replay. That's it. Although, perhaps, that won't happen," Jurgen Klopp stated on BBC.