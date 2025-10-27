ES ES FR FR
Remarkable willpower: Valverde played El Clásico despite having a fever

Unmatched dedication.
Football news Today, 04:34
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 in El Clásico, but the victory did not come easily for Los Blancos — and for some players, it was even tougher than it appeared.

Details: According to Diario AS, midfielder Fede Valverde took part in the match while suffering from a fever. On the morning of the game, he woke up feeling unwell, but his determination to play was unwavering. Refusing to sit out, he decided to take the field regardless of his condition.

In the 72nd minute, Alonso substituted Vinícius — a decision that enraged the player, who stormed off the pitch in frustration. It was later revealed what he said to his coach after a transcript of their exchange emerged.

Reminder: After the match, Vinícius reflected on the game, admitting that neither he nor his teammates intended to offend anyone — not the supporters, nor the young players.

