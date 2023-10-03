Referee Mateu Lahoz spoke about an interesting call from Messi

Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz recalled an interesting story related to Argentina captain Lionel Messi.

According to the judge, after the quarter-final match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar between Argentina and the Netherlands, Messi called him to apologize. In that meeting, the Argentines won in a penalty shootout, and regular time ended in a 2:2 draw.

Lahoz said Messi apologized to him for his harsh words during and after the match.

As you know, that match was quite difficult and during its course Laos made a number of controversial decisions, which led to criticism from the players and fans of both teams. In that game he showed 15 yellow cards, which became a World Cup record.

Six months later, the Spanish referee ended his refereeing career.