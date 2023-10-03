Referee Mateu Lahoz spoke about an interesting call from Messi
Photo: UEFA website/Author unknown
Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz recalled an interesting story related to Argentina captain Lionel Messi.
According to the judge, after the quarter-final match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar between Argentina and the Netherlands, Messi called him to apologize. In that meeting, the Argentines won in a penalty shootout, and regular time ended in a 2:2 draw.
Lahoz said Messi apologized to him for his harsh words during and after the match.
As you know, that match was quite difficult and during its course Laos made a number of controversial decisions, which led to criticism from the players and fans of both teams. In that game he showed 15 yellow cards, which became a World Cup record.
Six months later, the Spanish referee ended his refereeing career.
