Star referee Mateu Laos ended his career

The Spanish star referee Mateu Laos has finished his career.

For 15 years 46-year-old referee worked actively in the elite division of the Spanish championship.

In the final round of La Liga, Laos officiated his last match. It was a 3-0 draw between Mallorca and Rayo Vallecano.

At the end of the game, players from both teams escorted the referee down the aisle of honor.