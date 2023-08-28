Real Sociedad announce signing of experienced Arsenal defender

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 05:30
The press service of "Real Sociedad" from San Sebastian announced on their official website the transfer of defender Kieran Tierney from London's "Arsenal" and the Scottish national team.

The Spanish club has loaned the player for a period of one year. "Real Sociedad" has paid a certain amount for the player's loan, which is not disclosed. At the same time, the Spaniards will fully cover Tierney's salary, which amounts to €6.67 million per year.

26-year-old Tierney joined "Arsenal" in the summer of 2019. He transferred to the English club from the Scottish club "Celtic". He has played a total of 124 matches for the "Gunners" in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing 14 assists. With "Arsenal", Tierney won the FA Cup in the 2019/2020 season and also won the FA Community Shield twice in 2020 and 2023. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Tierney has been playing for the Scottish national team since 2016. He has played 39 matches for the Scottish national team, scored one goal, provided four assists, and received two yellow cards.

