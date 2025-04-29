Real shows special treatment to Courtois. It's about a new contract

In the wake of their Champions League and Copa del Rey setbacks, Real Madrid faces many crucial decisions. One of these decisions has already been made by the royal club's bosses concerning their goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois.

Details: According to Relevo, Real has broken its own rule for the sake of the Belgian. The club currently does not offer players over 30 contracts longer than one season. However, Courtois has been offered a two-year extension.

The club's management has concluded that, at present, there is no better candidate on the market who can quickly ensure stability in this position. The announcement of the contract extension between the parties is expected in the coming weeks.

Reminder: It is highly likely that Courtois will have a new coach next season, as insiders report that Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to a contract with the Brazilian national team.