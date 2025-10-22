ES ES FR FR
Real Madrid Wants to Sign Caicedo, but Chelsea Refuses to Let Him Go

A highly valued player for the London club.
Football news Today, 11:18
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Moisés Caicedo has become a crucial figure for Chelsea, and several clubs are now eager to bring him into their ranks.

Details: According to Ben Jacobs, Real Madrid are keen to sign the Ecuadorian midfielder and are ready to offer €115 million. However, Chelsea immediately rejected the proposal. The London club intends to ensure that Caicedo feels satisfied and has no reason to consider Real Madrid or any other suitors.

Caicedo joined Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and has already made 108 appearances, scoring six goals and providing ten assists.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also shown strong interest in Palmeiras’ 20-year-old forward Vitor Roque. The Blues’ scouts have been attending Palmeiras matches regularly to monitor Roque’s performances and his continued goal-scoring form.

