Real Madrid wants to sell Alaba this summer

Lately, David Alaba has spent more time recovering from injuries than playing, and Real Madrid's patience has finally run out.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Madrid club is planning to part ways with Alaba during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The club is dissatisfied with the Austrian defender's physical condition, as well as his performance level after recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture in his knee.

Real Madrid is aiming to sign a new central defender to replace Alaba.

This season, the 32-year-old has featured in just 14 matches across all competitions. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.

Reminder: Yesterday it was reported that Real Madrid is also planning to part ways with Lucas Vázquez.