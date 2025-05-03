Real Madrid wants to sell Alaba this summer
Football news Today, 01:59Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Lately, David Alaba has spent more time recovering from injuries than playing, and Real Madrid's patience has finally run out.
Details: According to The Athletic, the Madrid club is planning to part ways with Alaba during the upcoming summer transfer window.
The club is dissatisfied with the Austrian defender's physical condition, as well as his performance level after recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture in his knee.
Real Madrid is aiming to sign a new central defender to replace Alaba.
This season, the 32-year-old has featured in just 14 matches across all competitions. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.
Reminder: Yesterday it was reported that Real Madrid is also planning to part ways with Lucas Vázquez.
Melbourne City FC - : - Sydney FC Today, 03:00 A-League Men AustraliaMelbourne City FCSydney FC03:00
-
-
Western United FC - : - Auckland FC Today, 04:00 A-League Men AustraliaWestern United FCAuckland FC04:00
-
-
Macarthur FC - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC Today, 05:35 A-League Men AustraliaMacarthur FCWestern Sydney Wanderers FC05:35
-
-
Aston Villa - : - Fulham Today, 07:30 English Premier LeagueAston VillaFulham07:30
-
-
Deportivo Alaves - : - Atletico Madrid Today, 08:00 LaLiga SpainDeportivo AlavesAtletico Madrid08:00
-
-
Parma Calcio 1913 - : - Como Today, 09:00 Serie A ItalyParma Calcio 1913Como09:00
-
-
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Stellenbosch Today, 09:00 South African Betway PremiershipLamontville Golden ArrowsStellenbosch09:00
-
-
Cagliari - : - Udinese Today, 09:00 Serie A ItalyCagliariUdinese09:00
-
-
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 09:00 South African Betway PremiershipKaizer ChiefsOrlando Pirates09:00
-
-
St. Pauli - : - VfB Stuttgart Today, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanySt. PauliVfB Stuttgart09:30
-
-
