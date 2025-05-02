An era comes to an end. Lucas Vázquez to leave Real Madrid after the 2025 Club World Cup
This summer, Real Madrid fans will have to bid farewell to yet another club legend.
Details: According to OK Diario, the experienced right-back Lucas Vázquez will depart from Real Madrid following the conclusion of the 2025 Club World Cup.
The club will extend his contract until mid-July so that Vázquez can participate in the tournament, but after that, their paths will part.
Vázquez was keen to stay at Real Madrid for another season, but the club has made it clear that he is not part of their plans for the future.
This season, the 33-year-old Real Madrid academy graduate has made 46 appearances, tallying 2 goals and 6 assists.
Reminder: It was previously reported that Real Madrid are interested in Benfica left-back Álvaro Carreras.
