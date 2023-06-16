Real Madrid wants to buy Borussia Dortmund striker

Real Madrid is reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund and Germany national team forward Karim Adeyemi, according to Bild.

According to the source, the Spanish club is keen on acquiring the fast forward, and Adeyemi fits the criteria. However, acquiring the player may prove difficult as Borussia Dortmund is demanding a fee of at least 80 million euros.

In the current season, the 21-year-old Adeyemi has played 32 matches for Borussia Dortmund in all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.