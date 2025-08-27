RU RU ES ES FR FR
Real Madrid Targets Albiceleste Duo With Mastantuono and Nico Paz

Football news Today, 19:15
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid is once again making headlines in the European transfer market. According to Spanish press reports, the club aims to build an Argentine attacking partnership featuring Franco Mastantuono and Nico Paz, both rising talents from the national team setup. The plan is to strengthen the squad for the future by blending youth and creativity at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mastantuono, signed from River Plate in a historic deal, already made his mark in his debut as a starter under Xabi Alonso, playing a key role in a 3-0 win against Real Oviedo. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder from Azul is regarded as one of Argentina’s brightest prospects, and his arrival at Madrid is seen as a cornerstone move for the team’s next generation.

Meanwhile, Nico Paz is currently shining at Como in Italy’s Serie A, where he has established himself as a key player. Born in Tenerife and the son of former Argentina defender Pablo Paz, he was called up for the national team’s latest FIFA window, further solidifying his profile on the international stage.

Madrid retained 50 percent of Paz’s future transfer rights and secured a buy-back option when he left for Italy, which leaves the door open for a return. Club executives are now considering bringing him back in 2026, pairing him with Mastantuono to form a fully Argentine attacking duo that could mark a new chapter in the club’s sporting project.

