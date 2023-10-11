Real Madrid started praising Mbappe again

Real Madrid board member Jose Manuel Otero did not hide the fact that he would be delighted with the possible transfer of Kylian Mbappe to the Madrid club.

As you know, the captain of the French national team is currently playing for PSG, but may change his club registration next summer.

One of the leaders of Real Madrid expressed the hope that Mbappe will decide to move to his club, as Judge Bellingham did.

"This will help him achieve glory at Real Madrid. I believe Mbappe will say yes and join the club when his contract with PSG expires. Obviously, fate meant to play for Real Madrid," he said.

Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2018, and his current contract with the club runs until 2024. This season, the star Frenchman has played in eight matches in various tournaments, scoring eight goals.

At the moment, PSG ranks third in the French Championship after eight rounds, with 15 points. As for Real Madrid, it is the leader of the standings in the Spanish Championship.