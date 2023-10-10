Mbappe did not make the move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023. The reason is known

Jose Manuel Otero, a member of Real Madrid's Junta Directiva, explained why the Madrid club couldn't acquire Kylian Mbappe in the past offseason.

"This summer, there was an opportunity for Mbappe to join Real Madrid. However, for this to happen, he would have had to forego substantial bonuses he had already agreed upon with PSG. Furthermore, it would have been a transfer. The amount that would have had to be paid simply to acquire Mbappe a year earlier would have been astronomical. It didn't make sense to sign Mbappe a year earlier, even though he would have taken Benzema's place.

If we had made the wrong move in the Mbappe situation, PSG would have tried to harm Real Madrid. Madrid knows perfectly well what it can and should do. If Mbappe does transfer, and I hope it happens in 2024, he will do so by all the rules, so that no one can accuse us of secret agreements," Otero was quoted as saying by AS.