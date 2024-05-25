Real Madrid officially secured 36th La Liga title after finishing season with draw with Real Betis

Real Madrid played their match in the final round of the Spanish La Liga against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Prior to this match, the "Royal Club" had already secured the title of Spanish champions, marking the 36th league triumph in their illustrious history.

The match was notable as it marked the final appearance of the legendary Toni Kroos on the Bernabéu field as a Real Madrid player. Before the game, the stands bid a touching farewell to the footballer.

On the field, however, there was little of note. Towards the end of the first half, the ball found the back of the hosts' net, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review. All attempts by both teams to break the deadlock remained fruitless. As a result, the scoreboard at the Bernabéu showed a series of zeroes.

In the 38 rounds of La Liga, Real Madrid secured 29 victories, only conceding defeat in one match of the championship.

The "Los Blancos" continue their preparations for the match against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final, scheduled for June 1st.