Farewell to a Legend: The iconic Toni Kroos bids adieu to the Santiago Bernabéu faithful
Football news Yesterday, 15:35Liam Carter Dailysports's expert
Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
The legendary Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has decided to retire at the age of 34. Euro 2024 will be the final tournament of his illustrious career.
Before the 38th round La Liga match against Real Betis, the German midfielder bid an emotional farewell to the Santiago Bernabéu crowd.
Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014. Over his 10-year tenure with the club, he played 463 matches, scored 28 goals, and provided 98 assists.
The Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1 will be Kroos' last match for Real Madrid.
The 34-year-old had initially retired from the German national team after Euro 2020, but Julian Nagelsmann managed to convince him to return for the home European Championship.
