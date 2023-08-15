RU RU
Real Madrid may finally refuse the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Photo: Kylian Mbappé's Instagram/Author Unknown

Madrid's "Real" might definitively abandon the transfer of forward Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the French national team, as reported by Marca with reference to El Chiringuito.

According to the source, this could happen if the player decides to sign a new contract with the French club. Previously, it was reported that the forward could extend his contract with PSG until the summer of 2025, but with a guaranteed transfer to "Real" in the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old Mbappé has been playing for PSG since 2017. He joined the Parisian club from "Monaco," with the transfer fee amounting to €180 million. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG across all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists. Throughout his career, he has won the French championship six times.

Mbappé has been representing the French national team since 2017. He has played a total of 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappé became a world champion in 2018 and won the silver medal in the 2022 World Cup.

