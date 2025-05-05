Real Madrid legend Arbeloa could replace Xabi Alonso at Bayer

All signs point to Xabi Alonso becoming the next head coach of Real Madrid, and another young Spanish manager could take his place at Bayer.

Details: According to Cadena COPE, Bayer is considering legendary former Real Madrid and Liverpool defender Álvaro Arbeloa as one of the candidates.

Arbeloa is currently enjoying success as the coach of Real Madrid U-19, and the Leverkusen hierarchy believes his methods would be a great fit for the team.

If Bayer ultimately fails to reach an agreement with Arbeloa, he is expected to take charge of Real Madrid Castilla.

Reminder: Yesterday, Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 with Freiburg, which officially made Bayern Munich the champions of Germany.