Real Madrid have identified four options to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid have identified four options to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois

Today, 00:00
Real Madrid have identified four options to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois Photo: instagram Yassine Bounou / Author unknown

Real Madrid has begun the search for a replacement for the injured Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, according to COPE.

According to the source, the royal club is interested in four goalkeepers to potentially fill the role. Real Madrid could acquire or loan a goalkeeper from the following options: Kepa Arrizabalaga ("Chelsea"), Yassine Bounou ("Sevilla"), David De Gea (free agent), or Keylor Navas ("Paris Saint-Germain").

As a reminder, Thibaut Courtois sustained a significant injury during a training session. The diagnosis revealed a torn cruciate ligament in his knee. He is scheduled for surgery and faces an extended period of recovery. According to information from The Athletic, Courtois is not expected to return to the field before April 2024, meaning he will likely miss the current season.

Thibaut Courtois transferred to Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2018 for €35 million. During his time at the club, he has played in over 230 matches across various tournaments, conceding 219 goals. He also boasts an impressive list of achievements, including multiple victories in the UEFA Champions League and Spanish national championships.

