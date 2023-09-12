RU RU NG NG
Real Madrid have found a replacement for Mbappe

Real Madrid have found a replacement for Mbappe

Football news Today, 08:00
Real Madrid have found a replacement for Mbappe

The management of Real Madrid will try to sign Manchester City and Argentina national team striker Julián Alvarez.

According to information from Sky Sports, the newly crowned world champion should become a replacement for Killian Mbappe if the PSG forward does not move to the Madrid club as a free agent next summer.

However, the source does not say whether Manchester City is ready to let one of its leaders go.

Let us remind you that the agreement of the captain of the French national team is valid until the summer of 2024. It is currently valued at 180 million euros. If the club is unable to renew the agreement with him, the Frenchman will be able to leave for free to any club.

As for Alvarez, he became the main player for Manchester City. Last season he played 49 matches for the Champions League winner, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists.

The Argentina national team star's contract with the English club runs until June 2028, and the player's estimated value exceeds 50 million euros.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert
