Real Madrid have decided on the main contender to replace Carlo Ancelotti

Football news Today, 15:00
The Spanish coach Javi Alonso, currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, is reportedly being considered as a potential candidate for the position of head coach at Real Madrid, according to CaughtOffside.

The source suggests that the management of the Spanish club sees Alonso as the leading contender to replace current head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is likely to take charge of the Brazilian national team in the summer of 2024.

Another candidate for the Real Madrid head coach role is Julian Nagelsmann, the former head coach of Bayern Munich.

Alonso, 41, previously played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2014. He returned to the club in 2018 to coach the youth team for one season. In October 2022, Alonso took over as the head coach of Bayer Leverkusen. Under his guidance, the club finished sixth in the German league table, securing a spot in the UEFA Conference League for the 2023/2024 season. Additionally, Bayer reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, where they were defeated by Roma (0-1 and 0-0).

