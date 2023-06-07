Real Madrid extends contract with Golden Ball winner

Experienced Real Madrid Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has extended his contract with the club.

The player's previous agreement was valid until the end of June, and the new contract is signed until 2024, writes Croatian News Agency.

The media previously wrote that the Saudi Arabian club offered Modric a huge amount of money and a three-year contract, but apparently the Croatian refused the offer.

The 37-year-old Ballon d'Or winner has played 51 matches for Madrid this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists.