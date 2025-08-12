RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Real Madrid does not support La Liga in moving championship match outside Spain

Real Madrid does not support La Liga in moving championship match outside Spain

Real at odds with La Liga once again.
Football news Today, 11:09
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid does not support La Liga in moving championship match outside Spain Getty Images

La Liga had planned to stage a championship match outside of Spain, but Real Madrid has voiced its firm opposition to the idea and has already made its stance clear.

Details: The Royal club published a statement on its official website, announcing that it refuses the proposal to play the 17th round fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal abroad.

Quote: “This move, undertaken without prior notification or consultation with the clubs participating in the competition, breaches the fundamental principle of territorial reciprocity that regulates the double round-robin league format (one match at home, one away), distorts the competitive balance, and gives an unfair sporting advantage to the applicant clubs,” the statement read.

The club also reported that it has already appealed to FIFA, UEFA, and the Supreme Sports Council, requesting that such permission not be granted.

Reminder: Real has settled on their designated penalty taker for the new season. Head coach Xabi Alonso has made his choice for who will take on the responsibility.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Popular news
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez relax with champagne Lifestyle Today, 06:22 An incredible sum. How much is the engagement ring Ronaldo gave Georgina worth?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores