Real Madrid does not support La Liga in moving championship match outside Spain

La Liga had planned to stage a championship match outside of Spain, but Real Madrid has voiced its firm opposition to the idea and has already made its stance clear.

Details: The Royal club published a statement on its official website, announcing that it refuses the proposal to play the 17th round fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal abroad.

Quote: “This move, undertaken without prior notification or consultation with the clubs participating in the competition, breaches the fundamental principle of territorial reciprocity that regulates the double round-robin league format (one match at home, one away), distorts the competitive balance, and gives an unfair sporting advantage to the applicant clubs,” the statement read.

The club also reported that it has already appealed to FIFA, UEFA, and the Supreme Sports Council, requesting that such permission not be granted.

Comunicado Oficial. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) August 12, 2025

