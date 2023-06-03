"Real" has determined its priority for the striker position

The Madrid-based club, "Real Madrid," wants to buy the forward from London's "Tottenham Hotspur" and the England national team, Harry Kane, reports Marca.

According to the source, the royal club considers the Englishman as their top priority for reinforcing their attack in the upcoming summer transfer window. However, acquiring the forward won't be easy as the English club is looking to receive around 100 million euros for him.

Earlier, it was reported that Kane is ready to change clubs but would prefer to stay in the English Premier League.

In the current season, the 29-year-old Kane has played 49 matches in all competitions for "Tottenham Hotspur," scoring 32 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

