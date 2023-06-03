Chelsea has agreed to sell the forward to Real Madrid

Chelsea have agreed to sell forward Kai Havertz to Real Madrid.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the London club is ready for such a step if the "Slivos" make a sufficiently large offer.

It should be recalled that the player's agreement with the player is calculated until June 2025, and his estimated cost is €60 million.

Last season, the German national team player played 47 matches for Chelsea in all competitions and scored nine goals.