Ready to leave Real. Endrick set for loan move this winter

Ready to leave Real. Endrick set for loan move this winter

All for a shot at the World Cup
Football news Today, 15:28
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Ready to leave Real. Endrick set for loan move this winter

One of the players who could be leaving Real Madrid as early as January is the young striker Endrick. The Brazilian is getting far too little game time and risks missing out on a call-up to the Brazil national team for the World Cup.

According to L’Équipe, the 19-year-old forward has already drawn interest from Marseille. The French club is considering a loan deal until the end of the season to give the player regular minutes on the pitch. A temporary move appears to be the most realistic and beneficial solution for all parties involved: Real can keep tabs on their rising star’s development, Marseille would bolster their attacking options, and Endrick would have a golden opportunity to prove his worth on the European stage.

It’s worth noting that since returning from injury in September, Endrick hasn’t played a single minute, and this is causing concern for the player himself—especially given his ambition to make Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

