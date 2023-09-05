Ramos rejected the offer of the Premier League club

In this transfer window, Ramos rejected an offer from Manchester United, according to the Sun.

Manchester United central defender Raphael Varane was injured this summer and was unable to start the new Premier League season. Because of this, the "devils" decided to turn to the Spanish player Sergio Ramos, who was in the status of a free agent. The 37-year-old footballer was offered a one-year contract with a salary of £73,000 a week.

However, Sergio immediately rejected this offer. This upset Manchester United so much that the Spaniard refused to sign a contract with their club without hesitation.

We will remind that Sergio Ramos did not renew his contract with PSG after the end of the 2022-2023 season. The Spaniard had several options to continue his career. One of them was the club from Saudi Arabia, Al-Ittihad. As it became known, they offered the central defender 17.1 million pounds per year. In addition, clubs from Turkey were interested in him.

However, Sergio Ramos chose the club where he started his professional career and returned to Sevilla after 18 years on a one-year contract.