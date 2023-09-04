Sergio Ramos returned to Sevilla

Sergio Ramos is returning to Sevilla after 18 years, the club's website reported.

The 37-year-old football player signed a one-year contract with the team where he started his professional career. He returns to Seville after 18 years. He is a pupil of this club and in the 2003-2004 season Serhii first appeared on the football field as part of the Sevilla team. Ramos spent two seasons between 2003 and 2005, making 49 appearances and scoring two goals. Then he moved to Real Madrid. From 2005 to 2021, he defended the colors of the "royal club". In the summer of 2021, he moved to PSG, where he spent two seasons. Ramos signed a contract with Sevilla as a free agent. Although we remind you that representatives of Turkey and Saudi Arabia were interested in Ramos. Al-Ittihad football club offered a contract to the Spaniard for two years.

During his career he won all possible trophies. European Championship, World Championship, Champions League became the champion of Spain and France. Sevilla have not only signed Ramos as a free agent, but will also be able to claim him for the Champions League group stage as their pet.