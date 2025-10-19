ES ES FR FR
Raffaele Palladino to Juventus? Club official meets with coach ahead of Como clash

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri express confidence in head coach Igor Tudor
Football news Today, 09:43
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Raffaele Palladino Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

On Saturday evening, ahead of Juventus’ Serie A match against Como, the club’s technical director met with Raffaele Palladino.

Details: According to various sources in Italy, Juventus technical director François Modesto held talks with former Monza and Fiorentina manager Raffaele Palladino. Palladino is currently out of work after parting ways with Fiorentina following the 2023/24 season. However, Modesto and Palladino know each other well from their time together at Monza, so the meeting may have been purely friendly.

It’s important to mention that today Juventus suffered a 0-2 away defeat to Como, barely creating any real threat to the opponent’s goal. As a result, the team’s winless streak has now stretched to six matches (five draws and one loss), with their last victory dating back to September against Inter Milan (4-3).

