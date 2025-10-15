Radical changes! Tottenham introduces Fabio Paratici as new sporting director

Paratici returns to the Spurs family.

Tottenham is making changes in its management team.

Details: Today, Tottenham officially announced the appointment of Fabio Paratici as the club's new sporting director. He will work in tandem with Johan Lange, who also holds the same position.

Tottenham Hotspur CEO Vinai Venkatesham stated:

"This is a crucial step in the evolution of our operations. Today, the responsibilities of a sporting director are immense, and by bringing together two outstanding leaders in Johan and Fabio, we are laying the foundation for sustainable success. Both are exceptional football minds with complementary experience and impressive track records. This structure reflects our ambition and determination to compete at the highest level for our supporters."

Paratici previously worked at Tottenham from 2021 to 2023. He has also held roles at Juventus and Sampdoria.

Tottenham Hotspur unveils new men's football leadership structure.



