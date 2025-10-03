RU RU ES ES FR FR
Valuable player! Official: Rodrigo Bentancur extends contract with Tottenham

The experienced Uruguayan has become a vital part of the Spurs.
Football news Today, 09:02
Tottenham secures their midfield leader.

Details: Today, on the official page of English club Tottenham on social network X, it was announced that the 28-year-old Uruguayan defensive midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has signed a contract extension.

The terms of the new deal remain undisclosed, but Tottenham have hinted that the agreement is a long-term one.

Bentancur joined Tottenham in January 2022 from Juventus for €19 million. Since then, he has made 122 appearances for the Spurs across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists.

The Transfermarkt portal currently values Bentancur at €30 million.

