Valuable player! Official: Rodrigo Bentancur extends contract with Tottenham
The experienced Uruguayan has become a vital part of the Spurs.
Football news Today, 09:02Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com
Tottenham secures their midfield leader.
Details: Today, on the official page of English club Tottenham on social network X, it was announced that the 28-year-old Uruguayan defensive midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has signed a contract extension.
The terms of the new deal remain undisclosed, but Tottenham have hinted that the agreement is a long-term one.
- See also: Leeds vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025
Bentancur joined Tottenham in January 2022 from Juventus for €19 million. Since then, he has made 122 appearances for the Spurs across all competitions, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists.
The Transfermarkt portal currently values Bentancur at €30 million.
Reminder: An integral part of the squad! Tottenham plan to buy out João Palhinha's contract from Bayern