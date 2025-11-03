ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Radical changes! German referee Patrick Ittrich proposes sweeping modifications to football rules

Radical changes! German referee Patrick Ittrich proposes sweeping modifications to football rules

The referee believes these changes would benefit football.
Football news Today, 16:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Match Referee, Patrick Ittrich gestures during the Bundesliga match Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Ittrich's ideas are anything but conventional.

Details: 46-year-old German referee Patrick Ittrich has made a statement suggesting a series of changes to football's laws:

  • “For a tactical foul in the middle of the pitch, a free-kick should be awarded 17 metres from goal.”

According to Ittrich, this would reduce the number of such fouls.

  • “If a player rolls over on the ground three times and needs medical help, call the doctor and make the player wait on the sideline for 3 minutes.”

This rule would help minimize time-wasting by players.

  • “If a player insults the referee, send him off for 10 minutes to calm down. Let him ride a bike to warm up before returning to the pitch.”

This would help cool players down and keep emotions in check.

  • "How can a referee end up surrounded by 10 players after a decision? In such cases, red cards should be shown immediately."

Ittrich believes teams should play shorthanded if they can't control their emotions and harass the referee.

These ideas have not been formally proposed and are more of a personal wish list from Patrick, but fans are split over their merit: some believe these punishments are too harsh and could negatively affect the game, while others support the changes and think such measures would restore order to football matches.

Patrick Ittrich made his professional refereeing debut in 2016. This season, he has officiated three matches as the main referee, issuing a total of 11 yellow cards and 1 red card.

Reminder: Serious lineup! FIFPRO names the best XI of 2025

Related teams and leagues
Germany Germany Schedule Germany News
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
Related Tournament News
Football news 01 nov 2025, 15:21 37 consecutive matches! Bayer suffer first away Bundesliga defeat in 2.5 years
On the verge of history! Bayern matches Milan’s unique 33-year-old record Football news 25 oct 2025, 12:55 On the verge of history! Bayern matches Milan’s unique 33-year-old record
Kane's streak snapped! The forward had scored in 11 consecutive matches Football news 25 oct 2025, 12:00 Kane's streak snapped! The forward had scored in 11 consecutive matches
Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern delayed by 15 minutes. The reason revealed Football news 25 oct 2025, 09:31 Bundesliga match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern postponed by 15 minutes. The reason is known
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores