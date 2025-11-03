ES ES FR FR
Juventus vs Sporting: Can Sporting Extend Their Winning Streak?

Juventus vs Sporting: Can Sporting Extend Their Winning Streak?

Juventus Juventus
Champions League (Round 4) 04 nov 2025, 15:00
- : -
World, Turin, Allianz Stadium
Sporting CP Sporting CP
On Tuesday, November 3, Juventus will host Sporting in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and here’s a preview along with a suggested bet.

Juventus vs Sporting: Match Facts and H2H

  • Juventus have won their last two matches.
  • Sporting are on a five-game winning run and unbeaten in six.
  • Sporting have scored at least once in each of their last 15 matches.
  • Juventus have conceded in each of their previous five games.
  • The Turin side remain unbeaten at home this season.
  • Sporting have suffered just one away defeat all campaign.
  • Sporting have kept clean sheets in 40% of their matches this season, compared to Juventus’ 15%.
  • Sporting have not lost a single game this season without scoring.
  • The last meeting between these sides ended in a 1–1 draw.

Match Preview

Juventus are back to winning ways with two consecutive victories, but prior to that, they endured a rough spell of eight winless games, including three straight defeats. That poor run cost Igor Tudor his job, and the club appointed Luciano Spalletti as head coach. The Italian tactician began his tenure with a 2–1 win over Cremonese.

In Serie A, the Bianconeri now sit sixth with 18 points. Their Champions League form, however, remains underwhelming — two points from three games, placing them 25th in the standings.

Sporting, meanwhile, have been more consistent both domestically and in Europe. The Lisbon side have impressed in the Champions League, beating Kairat 4–1 and Marseille 2–1, with their only setback coming in a narrow 1–2 defeat to Napoli. After three rounds, they have six points and sit 12th in the overall standings.

In the Portuguese league, Sporting are in pursuit of the top spot. They’ve collected 25 points from ten matches and currently sit second, just three points behind the leaders, keeping their title ambitions very much alive.

Probable Lineups

  • Juventus: Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Rugani, Gatti; Cambiaso, Thuram, Locatelli, Koopmeiners, Kostic; Openda, Vlahovic
  • Sporting: Silva; Vagiannidis, Diomande, Inacio, Araujo; Hjulmand, Morita; Quenda, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

Prediction

Juventus, now under a new manager, will look to maintain their positive momentum at home. The morale is improving, but they face a Sporting side in excellent form, scoring consistently and brimming with confidence. The best bet here is for both teams to score.

