Quick response! Newcastle answers Isak after his statement

It seems the conclusion to this saga remains unknown.

Details: Yesterday, Alexander Isak posted a statement on his Instagram page, accusing Newcastle of failing to honor their contractual agreements and keeping him at the club against his will.

The Magpies didn't take long to respond. Today, the club's press office released an official statement regarding the Alexander Isak situation:

"We were disappointed to see the social media post by Alexander Isak published this evening. In response, we want to make it clear that Alex's contract remains in force, and at no point have club officials promised that Alex could leave Newcastle United this summer. We want to keep our best players, but we also understand that players have their own wishes, and we always listen to their opinions. As Alex and his representatives have been told, any decisions we make must always take into account the interests of Newcastle United, the team, and our supporters, and we have made it clear that the terms for a sale this summer have not been set. We do not anticipate those terms being met. This is a proud football club with rich traditions, and we are committed to maintaining a family atmosphere. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates." the club statement reads.

The transfer saga involving Isak and Liverpool has been dragging on for weeks now—the Magpies have already rejected a €120 million offer from the Reds, sparking major frustration from Isak, who is eager to make the move to Anfield.

Last season, Isak was Newcastle's main attacking threat—he played 42 matches, scoring 27 goals and providing 6 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028.

