RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Quick response! Newcastle answers Isak after his statement

Quick response! Newcastle answers Isak after his statement

The relationship between the parties is extremely tense.
Football news Today, 02:06
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Alexander Isak in the Newcastle line-up Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It seems the conclusion to this saga remains unknown.

Details: Yesterday, Alexander Isak posted a statement on his Instagram page, accusing Newcastle of failing to honor their contractual agreements and keeping him at the club against his will.

The Magpies didn't take long to respond. Today, the club's press office released an official statement regarding the Alexander Isak situation:

"We were disappointed to see the social media post by Alexander Isak published this evening.

In response, we want to make it clear that Alex's contract remains in force, and at no point have club officials promised that Alex could leave Newcastle United this summer.

We want to keep our best players, but we also understand that players have their own wishes, and we always listen to their opinions. As Alex and his representatives have been told, any decisions we make must always take into account the interests of Newcastle United, the team, and our supporters, and we have made it clear that the terms for a sale this summer have not been set.

We do not anticipate those terms being met.

This is a proud football club with rich traditions, and we are committed to maintaining a family atmosphere. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates." the club statement reads.

The transfer saga involving Isak and Liverpool has been dragging on for weeks now—the Magpies have already rejected a €120 million offer from the Reds, sparking major frustration from Isak, who is eager to make the move to Anfield.

Last season, Isak was Newcastle's main attacking threat—he played 42 matches, scoring 27 goals and providing 6 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028.

Reminder: "I've kept quiet for a long time while others spoke." Isak releases statement on Newcastle situation

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
I stayed silent for a long time while others spoke. Isak releases statement on Newcastle situation Football news Yesterday, 15:48 I stayed silent for a long time while others spoke. Isak releases statement on Newcastle situation
Football news 18 aug 2025, 12:26 Sweden head coach weighs in on Isak's involvement with the national team despite Newcastle boycott
Football news 16 aug 2025, 08:25 Isak to be fined by the club! The reason revealed
Alexander Isak unhappy with events on the pitch Transfer news 16 aug 2025, 04:32 Liverpool preparing new bid for Isak. Is Newcastle ready to let him go?
Goncalo Ramos celebrates goal in memory of Diogo Jota Transfer news 16 aug 2025, 04:05 Isak's replacement? Newcastle set their sights on Gonçalo Ramos
"I want him to play." Howe does not rule out Isak's return to the squad Football news 15 aug 2025, 09:12 "I want him to play." Howe does not rule out Isak's return to the squad
Related Tournament News
Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award Football news Yesterday, 16:20 Mohamed Salah wins PFA Player of the Season award
Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match Football news 17 aug 2025, 14:17 Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match
Enzo Maresca hints at disagreements with Chelsea management over Colwill replacement search Football news 17 aug 2025, 13:35 Enzo Maresca hints at disagreements with Chelsea management over Colwill replacement search
Huge queues: Thousands of Manchester United fans fail to enter stadium on time Football news 17 aug 2025, 12:40 Huge queues: Thousands of Manchester United fans fail to enter stadium on time
Arsenal keeps racking up goals from set pieces: already 21 since the start of last season Football news 17 aug 2025, 11:59 Arsenal keeps racking up goals from set pieces: already 21 since the start of last season
Only Isak and Salah are ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham Football news 17 aug 2025, 10:57 Only Salah ahead. Chris Wood scores record goal for Nottingham
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores