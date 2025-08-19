RU RU ES ES FR FR
I stayed silent for a long time while others spoke. Isak releases statement on Newcastle situation

It seems things aren't as simple as they appear.
Football news Today, 15:48
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
This summer, there were numerous rumors swirling around Alexander Isak's potential departure from Newcastle, yet he remains with the Magpies and has now issued a statement regarding his situation.

Details: In his statement, Isak noted that he had stayed silent for too long while others spoke, and that it was time for him to have his say. Isak addressed the ongoing situation.

Quote: “I stayed silent for a long time while others spoke. That silence allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was actually said and agreed behind closed doors.

The reality is: promises were made, and the club has long been aware of my position. Pretending these issues have only just arisen is misleading.

When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship cannot continue. That's exactly where I am right now—and that's why changes are in the best interests of everyone, not just myself,” Isak wrote.

Reminder: Newcastle intends to discipline Isak for a breach of discipline. The player missed the match against Aston Villa.

