Isak to be fined by the club! The reason revealed

Swedish striker Alexander Isak of Newcastle is set to be fined a hefty sum by the club.

Details: According to Mirror Football, Newcastle plans to discipline Isak for breaching club rules. The player missed today's match against Aston Villa due to a strike. As a result, he is expected to receive a fine from the club's management, as stipulated in his contract.



Recall, relations between the club and the player completely deteriorated after the Magpies refused to sell Isak to Liverpool for £110 million, considering the offer insufficient. Since then, the player has been demanding a transfer and has refused to participate in training sessions and matches under Eddie Howe.



