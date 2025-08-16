RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Isak to be fined by the club! The reason revealed

Isak to be fined by the club! The reason revealed

Newcastle striker continues to cause trouble for his club
Football news Today, 08:25
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Carl Recine/Getty Images

Swedish striker Alexander Isak of Newcastle is set to be fined a hefty sum by the club.

Details: According to Mirror Football, Newcastle plans to discipline Isak for breaching club rules. The player missed today's match against Aston Villa due to a strike. As a result, he is expected to receive a fine from the club's management, as stipulated in his contract.

Recall, relations between the club and the player completely deteriorated after the Magpies refused to sell Isak to Liverpool for £110 million, considering the offer insufficient. Since then, the player has been demanding a transfer and has refused to participate in training sessions and matches under Eddie Howe.

