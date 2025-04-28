Pyramids FC’s Historic CAF Run Forces Egypt Cup Final Date Change

The Egyptian Football Federation is close to rescheduling the Egypt Cup final, originally planned for May 20, due to exceptional circumstances impacting one of the finalists.

New Date Proposed for Zamalek vs Pyramids Clash

According to multiple Egyptian media sources, the highly anticipated final between Zamalek SC and Pyramids FC is unlikely to be played on its original date. Discussions are ongoing to move the match to around June 5 or 6.

The reason behind this potential shift is Pyramids FC’s qualification for their first-ever CAF Champions League final — a historic milestone for the club.

Pyramids FC’s Packed Schedule

Following their dramatic semi-final win over Orlando Pirates, where Fiston Mayele starred, Pyramids FC will now meet South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in a two-legged final:

First leg: May 24

Second leg: June 1

This congested calendar complicates the team's preparation for the Egypt Cup final and the ongoing domestic league.

The moment Fiston Mayele decided it all. 🤯#TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/HxNEvDXCRE — TotalEnergies CAFCL & CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) April 25, 2025

Official Announcement Expected Soon

Given the circumstances, the Egyptian Football Federation aims to support Krunoslav Jurcic’s squad by allowing them to fully focus on their continental mission before facing Zamalek.

An official confirmation regarding the postponement is expected in the coming days.