PSG could pay Mbappe a massive sum

Forward Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain will receive a bonus of 90 million euros if he does not leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to RMC Sport.

According to the source, this amount is stipulated in the player's contract. However, the forward is reportedly unhappy with the club's performance in the transfer market last summer, which raises the possibility of his departure.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Mbappe has played 41 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 40 goals and providing nine assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

