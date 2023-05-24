Borussia extends contract with one of the leaders
Football news Today, 09:43
Photo: Borussia Twitter / Author unknown
Borussia central defender Mats Hummels has agreed to extend his contract with the club.
According to the official website of the German team, the experienced footballer signed an agreement until the end of next season.
Hummels expressed his loyalty to the club and his willingness to make every effort for successful performances.
It should be recalled that in case of victory over Mainz in the next round, Borussia can win the German championship.
