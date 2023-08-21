PSV and AZ victories, Ajax and Feyenoord losses: results of the 2nd round of the Eredivisie

The 2nd round of the Dutch championship matches took place. Worth noting are the victories of PSV and AZ over Vitesse and Waalwijk, as well as the draws between Ajax and Excelsior, and Feyenoord and Sparta.

Vitesse - PSV - 1:3 (1:0, 0:3)

Goals: Van Ginkel, 19 - 1:0, Saibari, 48 - 1:1, Vertessen, 64 - 1:2, Luuk de Jong, 70 (penalty) - 1:3

Waalwijk - AZ - 1:3 (1:0, 0:3)

Goals: Kramer, 41 (penalty) - 1:0, Pavlidis, 54 - 1:1, De Wit, 59 - 1:2, Pavlidis, 79 - 1:3

Excelsior - Ajax - 2:2 (1:1, 1:1)

Goals: Brobbey, 25 - 0:1, Horrmans, 45+1 - 1:1, Agraftiotis, 48 - 2:1, Klaassen, 72 - 2:2

Sparta - Feyenoord - 2:2 (1:0, 1:2)

Goals: Brim, 40 - 1:0, Brim, 54 - 2:0, Jiménez, 77 - 2:1, Sauër, 90+1 - 2:2

Heracles - NEC - 2:1 (0:1, 2:0)

Goals: Ogawa, 24 - 0:1, Hansson, 61 - 1:1, Owusu, 74 - 2:1

Fortuna - Almere City - 2:1 (2:1, 0:0)

Goals: Akujobi, 8 (own goal) - 1:0, Laurence, 24 - 2:0, Robinne, 33 - 2:1

Go Ahead Eagles - Volendam - 4:1 (3:0, 1:1)

Goals: Kuipers, 13 - 1:0, Edwardsen, 36 - 2:0, Willimson, 40 - 3:0, Van Mieghem, 61 - 3:1, Luydensana, 86 - 4:1

Utrecht - Heerenveen - 0:2 (0:0)

Goals: Sahraoui, 69 - 0:1, Karlstrøm, 90 - 0:2

Twente - Zwolle - 3:1 (1:1, 2:0)

Goals: Sadílek, 18 - 1:0, Dreyfus, 33 (penalty) - 1:1, Steyn, 76 - 2:1, Schendelaar, 90+4 (own goal) - 3:1

Team standings: AZ, Twente, PSV, Heerenveen - 6, Ajax, Excelsior, Sparta, Fortuna - 4, Go Ahead Eagles, Vitesse, Heracles - 3, Feyenoord - 2, NEC, Zwolle, Almere City, Volendam, Waalwijk, Utrecht - 0.